I am a widow, living in an independent building trying to relieve my pain from hand and thumb arthritis surgery.

Life has been uncomfortable living

with hand in pain. I needed help! I need a

mildstone because I was slowing down, in pain, and alone.

One day I had a surprise when a friendly couple walked into our residence, Tomas and Kelly They were so friendly and it was just what I needed .... help with pain. Tomas was able to helpme the next week!

He taught me how to elevate my arm above my heart, Keep my wrist clean, and use my splint properly.

My life turned around .....

I believe in angels! Thank you for your help, both of you, for

Kindnees , patience, and willingness

to help "little old ladies" in the building. I will be grateful for all you did for me.

Thank you Kelly + Tomas

-Gennie