We provide convenient in-home physical therapy in Winter Garden, FL, helping you recover safely and effectively without leaving your home.
In addition to in-home physical therapy, we also offer nutrition and wellness guidance from a Registered Dietitian, helping you achieve a faster and more complete recovery
• No travel – we come to you in Winter Garden, Horizon West, Clermont, or Orlando
• Same-week appointments (most patients start within 3–5 days)
• One-on-one care for 45–60 minutes
• Medicare accepted
• Perfect for knee/hip replacement recovery, balance issues, fall prevention, Parkinson’s, stroke rehab, and chronic pain
Kelly creates simple, realistic meal plans in your own kitchen. Great for weight loss, diabetes, heart health, or just eating better without stress.
"Tomas Urbanik has been giving me physical therapy for my knee for aproximately eight weeks. He comes to may house for one hour two times a week. In the beginning, I was limping and my knee hurt all the time. I couldn't bend it at all and standing up after sitting for any length of time was very painful, especially after driving in the car. I now can walk, climb stairs and stand after sittling without any pain, it's remarkable! He gave me exercises and tips to take the pressure off my knee. He is extremely knowledgeable about all the muscles and ligaments and how they work together. Not only that, he's a pleasure to talk to! I highly recommend him for any type of physical therapy need."
-Sherry
"My regular Doctor recommended WG Health Solutions for my leg pains. I contacted them and Kelly set up my first physical therapy appointment. Tomas got here on time and was ready to “work” on me. His thorough exam and therapy was great and dealt with my leg and hip pain. In only three weeks, I can honestly say that I am pain free and starting to enjoy walks with our dog again! I can highly recommend WG Health Solutions."
-John Arie
"My primary care physician recommended WG Health Solutions for Physical Therapy for my knee, hip and shoulder problems. Tomas has been a godsend! He is very caring and knowledgeable. After a few weeks of treatment there has been much improvement. Tomas also developed a good exercise program. I also consult with Kelly for my diet and nutrition. It’s great to have such a great team."
-Beatriz
I am a widow, living in an independent building trying to relieve my pain from hand and thumb arthritis surgery.
Life has been uncomfortable living
with hand in pain. I needed help! I need a
mildstone because I was slowing down, in pain, and alone.
One day I had a surprise when a friendly couple walked into our residence, Tomas and Kelly They were so friendly and it was just what I needed .... help with pain. Tomas was able to helpme the next week!
He taught me how to elevate my arm above my heart, Keep my wrist clean, and use my splint properly.
My life turned around .....
I believe in angels! Thank you for your help, both of you, for
Kindnees , patience, and willingness
to help "little old ladies" in the building. I will be grateful for all you did for me.
Thank you Kelly + Tomas
-Gennie
Get professional, one-on-one in-home physical therapy in Winter Garden, FL. Our mobile physical therapists bring quality rehab care right to your door
In-home PT saves time and reduces stress—no driving to clinics. We bring everything to your Winter Garden or Orlando home for personalized care.
Yes, we accept Medicare Part B for physical therapy and most major insurances. Call (407) 801-3576 to verify coverage.
We serve Winter Garden, Horizon West, Clermont, Ocoee, Windermere, Apopka, Longwood, and greater Orlando.
Kelly meets you at home for a 45-min session: review goals, kitchen assessment, and custom meal plan for weight loss, diabetes, or heart health.
Same-week appointments available—book online or call today for faster recovery.